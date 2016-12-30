Toggle navigation
Alice 95.5 - More Music. More Variety. - More Music. More Variety.
Alice 95.5 - More Music. More Variety. - More Music. More Variety.
On-Air
Johnjay & Rich
Ryan Seacrest
Clint Girlie
Mario Lopez
Chris Davis
Romeo
Jeff Stevens
Lori Bradley
The Weekend Mixer
Music
Recently Played
Listen on iHeartRadio
Concerts
Photos
Concerts
Connect
Like Us on Facebook
Events Calendar
Career Info
Website Recruitment Alert
Contact us
Join Our Eletter Club
Listen on iHeartRadio
Advertise With Us
Contests
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Meet New Kids On The Block!
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
VOTE for the Reliable Subaru Spokes Dog!
Win Happy Hour at Big Whiskey's!
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
VOTE NOW - Reliable Subaru Spokes Dog
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Celebrity Psychic Tarot Readings For 2017: Kanye West, Britney Spears & More
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeart80s Party!
Win Happy Hour at Big Whiskey's!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 6am
Mariah Carey "New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2017" (VIDEO)
Mariah Carey, DNCE, More Welcome 2017 on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' (VIDEOS)
PHOTOS: Craziest Pop Culture Moments of 2016
PHOTOS: 18 Celebrity Breakups of 2016
PHOTOS: 25 Top iHeartRadio Moments from 2016
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Relationships Through The Years
PHOTOS: Guess the Pop Song from 2016
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
PHOTOS: Stars to Look Out for in 2017
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
x
See Full Playlist
Alice 95.5 - More Music. More Variety.
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played